AUGUSTA – Lee Frost Brown, 63, passed away August 23, 2020 in Augusta. Lee grew up in Gardiner and graduated from Gardiner High School in 1976.

He worked at BIW for several years, joined the Army and went back to BIW for several more years. Lee had a big heart and loved his friends and family.

Lee is survived by his son, Ruebin Brown and granddaughter, Salem Brown; daughter Carmen Hatch, her husband Troy, grandchildren Trent Grover and Lillian Hatch; sisters, Sharon Geroux, and husband Rick, Maryann Brown; loving aunts, uncles; neices and nephews; and many friends.

Lee was predeceased by his beloved grandparents, Oscar and Doris Frost; parents, Victor and Janice Brown; sisters, Vicki and Sabrina.

Graveside service will be held at St Joseph’s Cemetery in Gardiner, Monday, 10:30 a.m. Oct. 5.

