BRUNSWICK – Robert “Bob” E. White, affectionately known as “Grampy B” and “Big Bob” for his big personality, big heart and big hugs. He lived life LARGE and died happy and at peace at the age of 80 on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. He was surrounded by his girls and dreaming of hunting and fishing in Eustis with Ross and Gil.

He was born on Oct. 9, 1939, the son of the late Waldo E. and Mildred L. White of South Gardiner.

A 1957 graduate of Gardiner High School and #75 on G.A.H.S State Championship football team, he loved all things football. Turning down a full ride scholarship to play football for Boston University, he graduated from Maine Vocational Technical Institute of South Portland, class of 1959. He went on to play semi-pro football for the Portland Sea Hawks before settling down to start his career and family.

Bob was employed by Gardiner Coal and Supply Co., a family owned business for many years. He opened his own family real estate company, Bob White Associates, in 1979 enjoying 10-plus years of service in the greater Gardiner area. In the late 1980s he followed his heart back to his roots and started his own heating and plumbing business located in Readfield. He sold his business and retired in 2007 to travel across country in his motor home. He enjoyed his retirement by hunting, fishing and spending time with his daughters, grandchildren and friends near and far.

Bob was past president of Gardiner Rotary, Tri-City Fuel Dealers and a five-year consumer representative on the board of Examiners of Psychologists.

He is predeceased by his beloved parents; and his adored baby brother, Jonathan White.

He is survived by sisters, Jean Lunt of Ocala, Fla. and Cindy Donnell of Randolph, sister-in-law, Beth White of Litchfield; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He is survived by four amazing daughters, Stephanie Duncan and fiancé Dana Lawrence of Randolph, Tascia Cole and husband Chris of York, Toryann Colby and husband Jed of Edgecomb, and Tiffany Pushard and husband Tim of Topsham; plus eight grandchildren, Gabriel, Mariah, Ross, Courtney, Kelsey, Lindsey, Fiona and Phoebe.

He is survived by former wife and mother of his children, Marie “Belle” Jackson White of Randolph, and former wife Joan Bollinger of Punta Gorda, Fla.

His family will be holding a private celebration of life but if you’d like to celebrate “Big Bob” in your own way, you could pour two fingers of Fireball, kick back with a fat lobster roll and crank up Elvis Presley’s rendition of “My Way”.

