WATERVILLE – On Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, Robert L. Faloon, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 84. Robert was born on Oct. 26, 1935 in Waterville to Faye Faloon and Mable Cotta. He graduated from Waterville High School in 1955 and went on to serve our country in the United States Air Force from 1955 through 1959.

Robert was honored to work at the National Security Agency at Ft. Meade, Md. during his tour of duty in the service. After his time in the Air Force, Robert returned to Waterville and worked at the Morning Sentinel and later the Guy Gannet corporation, retiring in 2000 after 36 years.

On June 16, 1956, Robert married Beverly A. LeClair. They raised three sons, Timothy, Michael and Scott, and one daughter, Susan.

Robert was a dedicated family man who spent his life ensuring that those he loved had everything they needed. His passion for the Red Sox and Patriots were obvious. Robert had a quiet strength about him that provided peace and comfort to those he loved.

Robert was preceded in death by his father, Faye, his mother, Mable; and his brothers, Richard and Ronald.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly; his four children, Timothy, Michael, Susan and Scott; as well as seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to extend its gratitude to the Oak Grove Center, Beacon Hospice and Togus VA Medical Center for the excellent care they provided. A private ceremony will be held at St. Francis cemetery in Waterville on Saturday, Sept. 26. The family appreciates their request for privacy during this time.

