The Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath will wrap up its outdoor concerts on Saturday, Sept. 26, with a show from Maine’s rising stars, Oshima Brothers. Concerts will take place at 3 p.m. at the Maine Maritime Museum at 243 Washington St. in Bath.

Raised in a musical family in rural Maine, the brothers have honed a harmony-rich blend of contemporary folk and acoustic pop. On stage, brothers Sean and Jamie create a surprisingly full sound with dynamic vocals, electric and acoustic guitars, octave bass, loops, and percussion.

With singles like “These Cold Nights” and “Colorblind,” Oshima Brothers have scored hundreds of thousands of plays across music streaming services and views on YouTube.

Per CDC guidelines and requirements, audience members will be spaced at least six feet apart, and staff will enforce mask wearing, distancing, hand sanitizing, and other health and safety measures at all events.

Tickets cost $20 advance sale only.

For tickets, or more information, visit chocolatechurcharts.org, or call 207-442-8455.

