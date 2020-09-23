Small businesses have had a rough few months. Many have closed, and many more are struggling. We need leaders who are going to work to support our small businesses and the Mainers they employ.
Even before the coronavirus hit, it was tough to be a small business owner in Maine. Taxes, energy costs, regulations, fees — it really does add up. As a small business owner, I’ve been glad to have Sen. Matt Pouliot working for us. He understands business and stands up for local businesses like mine at the State House.
Many times I’ve reached out to Matt, and he has always been extremely responsive and helpful. Matt has done a great job working for responsible, common-sense policies that encourage local businesses and help build a stronger economy.
Sen. Pouliot will definitely have my vote again this November, because I trust him to help us through the tough road ahead.
Ryan Gallant
Augusta
