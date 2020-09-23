Ryan Montbleau will perform at 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Jonathan’s, 92 Bourne Lane, Ogunquit.
The singer-songwriter released his first album in 2002 and several have followed. The Massachusetts native has been a touring machine for years, often playing more than 200 shows annually.
The pandemic has slowed him down, but did not stopped him completely.
Tickets cost $27.50-$68.50.
For tickets, or more information, visit jonathansogunquit.com.
