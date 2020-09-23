Our family has known Rebecca Green for 13 years, meeting when our son was a student at Kennebec Montessori School. Rebecca was head of school there and quickly earned our respect through her warmth and effectiveness as a leader.

KMS is a diverse community, and includes families representing various political viewpoints, as well as differing socioeconomic, cultural and educational backgrounds. Rebecca fostered an environment of inclusion and trust and was able to bring that diverse community together to grow the school and create a fulfilling work environment.

There are many good people on the City Council who are also committed to Waterville, but I believe now is the time for Rebecca’s brand of leadership and healing. She will listen carefully and civilly to opposing viewpoints and work toward unity.

Rebecca is the right person for the job. Please support Rebecca Green for Ward 4 city councilor.

Susan Jackson

Waterville

