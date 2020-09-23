AUGUSTA — The United Way of Kennebec Valley will sponsor a blood drive through the Red Cross on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at the Augusta Civic Center, 76 Community Drive, according to a news release from UWKY.

The Red Cross now offers testing of all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. By offering antibody testing, the organizations hope to encourage blood donors to support patients in need and provide valuable public health information during the pandemic.

Those who cannot give blood, please encourage others to donate or consider volunteering. Because of COVID-19, many blood drive sponsors who normally supply teams of volunteers have had to step back. Those who would like to volunteer can eamil Kelly Tozier at [email protected] or sign up online at uwkv.galaxydigital.com/need/detail/?need_id=540182.

The need for blood is constant and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need for patients in our community. Nationwide, someone needs a unit of blood every two to three seconds and most of us will need blood in our lifetime.

For more information, visit redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.

