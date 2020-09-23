Viva, Brit Martin, Suzie Assam, Sydney and S6ef willwill perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, live stream from Portland House of Music.
The performance by five Maine women will feature pop, R&B, singer-songwriter, jazz, pop and soul tunes.
What’s more, local arts supporter Mary Allen Lindemann will match all donations made during the stream up to $10,000, all of which will go toward keeping Portland House of Music open.
To make a donation, or for more information, visit portlandhouseofmusic.com.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Letters to the Editor
Hess would hit the ground running
-
Business
Spectrum owes over $142,000 to southern Maine towns, audit alleges
-
Local & State
Audubon survey aims to point out Portland’s clear and present danger to birds
-
Letters to the Editor
Marks has experience for Maine House
-
Letters to the Editor
Pouliot a leader in these tough times