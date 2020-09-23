Left to right: Sydney, Suzie Assam, Viva, Brit Martin, S6ef Photos courtesy of the artists

Viva, Brit Martin, Suzie Assam, Sydney and S6ef willwill perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, live stream from Portland House of Music.
The performance by five Maine women will feature pop, R&B, singer-songwriter, jazz, pop and soul tunes.

What’s more, local arts supporter Mary Allen Lindemann will match all donations made during the stream up to $10,000, all of which will go toward keeping Portland House of Music open.

To make a donation, or for more information, visit portlandhouseofmusic.com.

