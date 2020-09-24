Social media accounts

Occupation:

Green Developer/Landlord

Education:

B.A. Bates College

Community Organizations:

NRCM Rising, Bikes not Bombs

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

I am currently redeveloping the former St. Mark’s church property in Augusta with the goal of preserving the historic building by holding musical and cultural events. I have renovated the former parish hall into apartments, which helps support the project. I also spend time hiking, sailing, cycling, wrenching, writing, wood working and foraging.

Family status:

Single

Years in the Legislature: None

Committee assignments (if elected):

Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry/ Energy, Utilities and Technology/ Environment and Natural Resources

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

Yes, mostly. The restrictions put in place have been effective in making Maine one of the states with the lowest infection numbers, and we are starting one of the quickest economic recoveries.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

I would cut non-essential budgets across the board and look for ways to improve efficiency in programs so that important services don’t suffer. I’d also make sure the rich are paying their fair share.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

The Democratic platform aligns with my goals of representing the hard working people of Augusta by making sure that they have affordable healthcare and their retirements are funded and protected.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

The threat of climate change is the most pressing matter facing all of us. If left unchecked it will cause mass migrations of people, food shortages, and even more disease. We must take action.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Yes, it is disappointing to see. I will respectfully listen to all voices and work with everyone in the House, regardless of party, to solve the many problems that Mainers are facing.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

I hope to increase Maine’s usage of energy efficient technologies for heating and transportation to help us save our hard earned money and to reduce the negative impacts on the environment.

