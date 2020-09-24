Social media accounts

BettyAustin State Representative (Facebook)

Occupation:

Part-time insurance agent

Education:

High school, some college

Community Organizations:

American Legion Auxiliary, Eastern Star, Skowhegan Economic Development Committee

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Lay Speaker in the Methodist Church

Organist and pianist

Family status:

Two grown daughters and grandchildren

Years in the Legislature: Four

Committee assignments (if elected):

Transportation Committee

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

Yes. Maine is one of the lowest states per capita. It’s been a difficult situation but I think that Dr. Shah and Governor Mills have done a good job.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

Increase revenues by creating better broadband and encouraging more people to work, live and play here.

Decrease expenses by examining duplication or ability to combine services.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

Access to health care for all, education from early childhood to college or trade school so that people are ready and able to acquire good-paying jobs

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

The ability to be trained for good paying jobs that are worthwhile and community building.

Our next generation on the whole wants to make our world a better place to live in.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Yes. I will do my best to talk about positives not negatives. Listening and being respectful even when we don’t agree goes a long way.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

Continuing to work on lowering homeowners taxes. Infrastructure improvement for our whole state. Better access to healthcare and education. Our state will bound forward as we better these things.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: