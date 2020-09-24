Social media accounts

Facebook: @brucewhiteme

Occupation:

Retired

Education:

High School with some college

Community Organizations:

Waterville Planning Board, New Dimensions Federal Credit Union, Director, Mid-Maine Technical Center Program Advisory Committee, Northern Light Inland Hospital Patient Advisory Committee,

Waterville Elks Lodge 905, Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Spending time with grandkids, Social events, Biking, jogging, walking.

Family status:

Married to Doreen White for 43 years

Years in the Legislature: 2 years

Committee assignments (if elected):

Transportation

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

I am pleased that Governor Mills collaborated with medical experts, business leaders and local officials to make PPE and testing more available so people could safely get back to work.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

The Governor has already started to address this issue by putting in place some significant cost-saving measures and efficiencies throughout all departments. The Cares Act funds will also be helpful.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

I am generally in agreement with the party goals but I have the freedom to vote according to my conscience and for the best interest of my constituents.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Strengthening our economy and creating well-paying jobs so that young Mainers will stay and raise their families here in Maine.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

I have made it a practice to only post positive things on my social media pages. I always encourage dialog and debate either in person or by phone to discuss differing opinions on sensitive issues.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

I plan to continue to support and advocate for tax relief for our local communities. In my conversations with people that is one of the most common concerns that I hear about.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: