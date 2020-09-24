Social media accounts

Facebook: Colleen Madigan for Maine House

Occupation:

Social worker

Education:

M.S.W. – Boston College Graduate School of Social Work; B.A. William Paterson College

Community Organizations:

Eagle Scout Review Board

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Knitting, reading, gardening

Family status:

Married

Years in the Legislature: Maine House of Representatives, four years; Maine State Senate, two years

Committee assignments (if elected):

Health and Human Services Committee

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

Maine is ranked near the top in state response to COVID-19. We have kept a low rate of transmission compared to other states. Due to our older than average population, we needed to protect our people.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

We will need to decrease expenses; I am opposed to cuts that harm vulnerable populations, particularly those that impact mental health, services for the developmentally disabled and nursing homes.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

I am a Democrat; I believe affordable health care and a good public education should be available to all, a hand up should be available when you need it and fairness matters. Those are my goals.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

I have most often heard them speak about the importance of addressing climate change, systemic racism and jobs. These are related. New technologies allow us to bring new good paying jobs for all.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

I am frustrated by the level of vitriol in politics. What never makes the news are the things we agree on. I will continue to do what I always do by being respectful to others, particularly online.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

We need to work on restoring revenue sharing to help our towns and residents. I also hope to continue my work in improving the child welfare system and mental health services.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: