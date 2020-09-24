Take a look at Kalie Hess for Senate District 15 (Augusta, China, Oakland, Sidney and Vassalboro). Our current crisis, COVID-19, makes clear that our government, at all levels, needs to invest in public health. Kalie Hess works in public health and would bring her experience to the Legislature at a critical time.
COVID-19 has made clear how fragile our health systems are in Maine. Between vulnerable long-term care facilities, underfunded rural hospitals, and a lack of preparedness, we have a lot to work on.
COVID-19 is our current, pressing challenge, but some of the other most challenging issues in Maine are public health related. Sadly, many Mainers continue to struggle with addiction and too many are dying from overdoses. Public health insight is much needed in our Legislature.
Visit Kalie’s website to learn more about her experience that she will bring to the Legislature on behalf of our community.
Kirsten Brewer
Augusta
