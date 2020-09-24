Social media accounts

Occupation:

Caregiver

Education:

B.A. Kenyon College, M.A. The Pennsylvania State University

Community Organizations:

Currently – Volunteer, Operation H.O.P.E. Waterville, ME

Member, Pleasant Street United Methodist Church

Contributor, Open Source Type 1 Diabetes Community Project (The Looped Group)

Previously

• Commissioner, Waterville Charter Commission

• Volunteer, Sacred Heart Soup Kitchen, Waterville, ME

• Volunteer Soccer Coach, Waterville Youth Soccer Association

• Court Appointed Special Advocate, Douglas County CASA, Lawrence, KS

• Volunteer, Sunflower State Games, Lawrence, KS

• Volunteer, Durham County Special Olympics, Durham, NC

• Volunteer, Croasdaile Village Retirement Community, Durham, NC

• Volunteer, Ronald McDonald House, Chapel Hill, NC

• Volunteer, “Heart of Carolina Food Drive,” Durham, NC

• Literacy instructor for mentally challenged adults, Mount Vernon Career Development Center, Mount Vernon, Ohio

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

I’m involved in a number of online medical advocacy and support groups. I also love to read, cook, and play board games – especially Scrabble!

Family status:

Married with two teen boys who attend Waterville Public Schools.

Years in the Legislature: None

Committee assignments (if elected):

None

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

Maine has fared better than most states. Our success is the result of Mainers working together to keep each other safe, but as long as people continue to die from COVID, we must strive to do better.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

Mainers are struggling to put food on the table. We should prioritize essential services and protect funding for public health, safety and education, cutting non-essential spending.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

I will tackle issues impacting all of us regardless of party affiliation including affordable healthcare, lower property taxes. My values reflect my party; still, my responsibility is to the people.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

They want our actions to preserve a future in which they will thrive, not just survive – including affordable education at universities to trade schools, a protected environment, and jobs.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Yes. We can disagree, but how we disagree matters. Difficult problems require creative solutions. These are found by considering all points of views, even those from people with whom we disagree.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

I’ve had to fight to get medical care for my youngest son and my grandfather. I know people who have died because they couldn’t afford prescriptions. I want to change that; Mainers deserve better.

