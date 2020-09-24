Social media accounts

Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter: @fecteauforme or search “Representative Justin Fecteau”; website is www.fecteauforstaterep.com

Occupation:

High School German teacher, co-owner of Huiskamer Coffee House, and current state representative

Education:

B.A. in German Studies; working on M.A. in Modern Art History

Community Organizations:

Le Club Calumet; German American Partnership Program; Maine Chapter of the American Association of Teachers of German

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

I am a 4th-generation resident of Sand Hill in Augusta. I am a U.S. Army combat veteran and I run an international exchange program for high school students. I love spending time with family, traveling, languages, art, ice hockey, and The Office reruns.

Family status:

I am married. We have an 8-year-old son and an elderly pug.

Years in the Legislature: two years

Committee assignments (if elected):

Education and Cultural Affairs or Appropriations and Financial Affairs

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

At first, I was. We distanced and flattened the curve. After a month, the administration was going it alone. Many in Augusta waited weeks/months for assistance. We need more teamwork and transparency.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

In leaner times we must ask ourselves: do we need this or want this? We must look into non-essential cuts and the 11% budget increase. We can attract new talent/income with the new remote lifestyle.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

My oaths are to this country and Maine. My goals are to support my Augusta neighbors, fund needs before wants, great schools, and to defend liberty. If that aligns with my party, that’s wonderful.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

I work with students everyday. While many want worldly experience, they also want to plant roots in Maine. They desire low cost/quality education matched with careers to fulfill them here at home.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

The 2020 negativity is exhausting. If we fight, Maine people lose. I have a strong bipartisan record and I passed five bills unanimously. I will work on what unites us and place my constituents first.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

We must expand access to the trades; our economy needs it. We have limited funds, we must protect the elderly and the disabled first. We must position Maine as the region’s best state for investment.

