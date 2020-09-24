A student at Kennebunk High School has tested positive for COVID-19, but district officials say they do not believe anyone else at the high school was exposed.

Dr. Terri Cooper, superintendent of Maine Regional School Unit 21, informed the school community in a letter dated Wednesday.

“We have followed COVID safety protocols and do not believe there was exposure given the timeline,” Cooper stated. “We are informing family and staff out of an abundance of caution.”

The student last attended high school on Sept. 11, and has not returned since. The student’s parents contacted the high school on Sept. 16 and told them the student had reported symptoms of COVID-19 that day. The student was tested on Sept. 17.

Test results came back positive on Sept. 21 and the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the student was positive on Wednesday afternoon.

“We have contacted the Maine Center for Disease Control. We are committed to adhering to the guidelines set forth in the Maine CDC’s standard operating procedures and will provide further communication to keep you informed,” Cooper said.

Cooper could not be reached for comment Thursday evening, but the district’s reopening plan – posted on its website – calls for a hybrid and remote learning model this fall at the high school, middle school and elementary school. Students from the towns of Arundel, Kennebunk and Kennebunkport attend Kennebunk High School.

Sanford, also in York County, has become a hot bed for COVID-19 outbreaks. New outbreaks were reported this week at the Sanford Wolves Club, Sanford High School and the Sanford Regional Technical Center as well as Hussey Seating Company in North Berwick and the Ogunquit Beach Lobster House. State health officials reported another 43 COVID-19 cases statewide Thursday, including 18 in York County.

Sanford High School and the Sanford Regional Technical Center went from a hybrid/remote learning program Monday to an all remote learning program this week after the high school reported an outbreak. Sanford’s remote learning system will remain in place for at least two weeks.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: