ST. GEORGE — The body of an 81-year-old man who went missing after going for a walk was found on Thursday, game wardens said.
Robert “Bob” Conrad is suspected of dying from hypothermia after becoming disoriented and ending up in an area of woods and briars at the edge of a bog, about a third of a mile behind his home, wardens said.
Conrad was reported missing Wednesday evening and his body was found by wardens with a search dog Thursday morning. His body was taken to a funeral home.
