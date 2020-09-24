We met Hilary Koch in 2008 when our kids started preschool together. Over the years, we have watched her fight to have her son’s medical needs met within the medical system, within the health insurance system, and within the school system. We have seen her share the lessons she learned from these experiences with other parents whose children have medical issues.

Throughout, she has impressed us with her determination, intelligence and thoughtfulness. We know that she will bring these qualities to the Maine State Senate, and fight for all of us living in Maine.

 

Amy and Henning Stabins

Winslow

