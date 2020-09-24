State health officials reported 43 additional cases of COVID-19 in Maine on Thursday, including another 18 cases in York County.

There were no additional deaths reported among individuals who have contracted the coronavirus.

Maine’s seven-day, rolling average of new cases rose to 38 compared to 34.9 on Wednesday and 10 cases higher than the average for the week ending on September 17. State officials have expressed concerns about the upward trend, particularly in York County, where the state is monitoring multiple outbreaks.

To date, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has tracked 5,215 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 since the coronavirus was first detected in the state in mid-March. At least 140 people have died after contracting the virus but 4,478 individuals have recovered.

Maine CDC reported 18 additional cases in York County on Wednesday as well. New outbreaks have been reported this week at Sanford High School and Sanford Regional Technical Center, the Sanford Wolves Club, Hussey Seating Company in North Berwick and the Ogunquit Beach Lobster House.

On Tuesday, the Sanford City Council voted to suspend municipal recreation programs and close parks, fields and outdoor sports facilities. City recreation officials said the new restrictions would be in place as long as Sanford High School remains in all-remote learning mode. The high school switched to all-online classes this week after outbreaks at the school and in the community.

But despite the recent outbreaks, Maine continues to have among the lowest per capita infection rates in the country.

The administration of Gov. Janet Mills announced on Wednesday that residents of Massachusetts would no longer be required to receive a negative COVID-19 test or quarantine for 14 days in order to visit Maine because of falling infection rates there.

Other states with similar exemptions are New Hampshire, Vermont, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, is expected to provide an update on the coronavirus situation in Maine at 2 p.m.

This story will be updated.

