Occupation:

self-employed Thornridge Farms Nursery

Education:

B.A. History and Political Science Ursinus College

Community Organizations:

Mid Maine Chamber of Commerce, Maine Landscape & Nursery Association (MELNA)

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Spending time with children and partner. Going to sons’ hockey games. Kayaking on the Messalonskee Stream. Building stone walls at the Tree Nursery.

Family status:

relationship with 4 children, Cassidy (19), Mark Jr (17) Jason (12) and Trenton (9)

Years in the Legislature: none

Committee assignments (if elected):

Appropriations & Financial Affairs, Insurance & Financials Services, Marine Resources, Taxation

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

No. The Legislature adjourned in March leaving no oversight or input into the authoritarian shutdown imposed by the Mills administration. The Maine Legislature is an essential service and must reopen.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

The budget passed by the current administration represents an 11% increase over the prior budget. Plenty of room to cut while preserving Maine’s vital safety net. We must fully reopen the State now.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

I am Unenrolled. Like any good attorney, my job is to jealously represent the interests of my clients, the people of Waterville and Oakland. Political differences fade away when that is your focus.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Freedom and the Constitution which are both under assault. The Constitution and Law are not things to be cast aside for political gain or expediency, including the current pandemic. Don’t tread on me.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Sine qua non (without which nothing). Legislative attempts to regulate personal behavior have consequences. Eventually, they will get around to something you value. Will you take it or fight back?

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

Property Tax Fairness. Colby College’s 2019 Total Valuation is $148,120,300. They pay $136,721 in taxes or a 00.92 mil rate. Waterville residents rate is 25.76, 28 times higher than Colby’s. NOT FAIR.

