Social media accounts

facebook: PouliotForME

instagram: senatorpouliot

Twitter: @matt_pouliot

Occupation:

Realtor & Real Estate Developer

Education:

Bachelor’s Degree – Business Administration

Community Organizations:

Augusta Housing Service Corporation

Augusta Board of Trade

Maine Economic Growth Council

Calumet Club

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Avid outdoor enthusiast – love to ski, hunt, and fish.

Enjoy travel (pre-covid) – have been to six continents.

Licensed airplane pilot, seeing Maine from 5,000 feet can’t be beat!

Married to Heather Pouliot, and have a 5 year old goldendoodle named Oliver.

Family status:

Married

Years in the Legislature: 8

Committee assignments (if elected):

Education and Cultural Affairs Committee ( 6 years )

Taxation Committee ( 4 years )

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

I voted to return to session because I believe that having the Legislature more involved in the process would have helped to ensure all of our constituents views were being considered.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

Mainers cannot afford tax increases. The shortfall projected would leave revenues similar to what we operated the state on just a few years ago, meaning we have the ability to reduce spending.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align to the larger goals of that party?

I think serving in the Maine Legislature gives us the opportunity to look beyond party politics and build relationships with fellow legislators to get things done for the people of Maine.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Student loan debt. I have sponsored legislation to increase the Opportunity Maine tax credit to help reduce debt and pressed for additional funding for Maine’s public higher ed to help reduce tuition.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Yes. As the former co-chair of the National Network of State Legislators Committed to Civil Governance, I’ve traveled around the country to help revive civility in various state legislatures.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

We need to make it easier for students to get internships with employers here in Maine. This is an incredible place to live, and I want to make it easier for young people to find a job and stay here.

