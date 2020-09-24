Social media accounts

Facebook

Website

Occupation:

Former Professional pilot, Business Owner

Education:

Aerospace Engineering

Community Organizations:

Knights of Columbus

Chair of the Chelsea Planning Board

RSU 12 School Board

President Sebago Harbor Association

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

I am caregiver of my son, Christian, who has multiple disabilities and is deaf.

Family status:

Married with three Children

Years in the Legislature: 0

Committee assignments (if elected):

Never been elected. If elected, Appropriations and Education and Criminal Justice

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

No. Open up the State and deal with what happens. Make sure parents keep kids home if remotely sick. People should not go to work if remotely not feeling well, including, “it is only allergies”!

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

Have the Governor and her friends stop spending on “personal agendas.” Take care of the most seriously needed agenda and move on.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

Lower tax burdens for small businesses. Better education. Defend the Constitution. Defend the Second Amendment. Stop raising the minimum wage and train people so they can secure higher paying jobs.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Higher education, entrepreneurship and jobs. Ending COVID scare.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

It should not be allowed. People should not be allowed to run a campaign filled with hate and lies.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

Make education better, with better curriculum and help the entrepreneurs and small business owners survive. Help train people so they can obtain jobs which can pay higher.

