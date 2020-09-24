The Town of Oakland requests that all artificial flowers, vases, baskets and personal items be removed from all Oakland cemeteries by Thursday, Oct. 15.

Cemetery personnel will dispose of items left behind.

For more information, call the Town Office at 207-465-7357.

