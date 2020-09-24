SMITHFIELD – Deanna J. McCaul, 40, passed away Sept. 19, 2020 at her home in Smithfield surrounded by her family. Born in Bangor on April 11, 1980, the daughter of Frank and Jolene (Walker) Cuddy.

A graduate of Gateway High School in Massachusetts, class of 1999. She was a lover of life and music. An avid concert goer, bird watcher, and believer of unicorns. Her favorite moments were spent enjoying nature, throwing extra rolls in Yahtzee and making memories with her friends and family.

Deanna is survived by her children, daughters Jolene and Naomi McCaul, sons Samuel Lamothe and Dustin, Gabriel, and Elijah Lopez; as well as her wife, Lauren McKenney of Gorham; and many beloved siblings; nieces, nephews; aunts and uncles.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. at 383 Village Road in Smithfield.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Deanna’s memory to the

American Cancer Society, New England Division,

1 Bowdoin Mill Island,

Suite 300,

Topsham ME 04086-1240.

