NORRIDGEWOCK – Jeanette Thebarge LaPlante “Meme”, 92, passed away Sept. 19, 2020 at Northern Lights Medical Center in Bangor surrounded by her family. She was born August 4, 1928 in Cornville, the daughter of John and Yvonne (Charrier) Thebarge.

She graduated from Norridgewock High School and was employed for many years as a shoe inspector for Norwalk Shoe and New Balance. Jeanette enjoyed sewing, knitting and crocheting, reading, doing word search puzzles, and color by number books. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved the Holiday seasons and preparing large meals for everyone.

Jeanette was married to her husband, Donald LaPlante, for over 60 years until he passed away in 2016.

Jeanette is survived by her two daughters, Cheryl Pooler and her husband Joel of Canaan, Anita White and her husband Dale of Norridgewock; grandchildren, Jason Frost and Lacey of Skowhegan, Heather Nadeau and Tom of Clinton, Nicole Pooler and Troy DeVoe of Hermon, and Brittany Frost of Canaan; great-grandchildren, Logan Frost and Emma Duffy, MaKenzie and Carter Nadeau, Landon and Peyton Barrett. She was survived by a brother, Phillip Thebarge of Norridgewock, a sister, Mary Maxwell of Florida; along with several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by parents, John and Yvonne Thebarge; her husband, Donald LaPlante; brother, Richard Thebarge, sisters, Lucille LaPlante, Bernadette Meunier, and Corinne Thebarge.

The family wishes to thank Cedar Ridge Nursing Home in Skowhegan for their excellent care the last six months and the Cardiac CCU in Bangor for their compassionate care during her last days.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Jeanette’s memory to:

Cedar Ridge,

23 Cedar Ridge Drive,

Skowhegan, ME 09976

