The Palermo Community Library realizes that supporting your children with their schoolwork can be a challenge during these unusual times. Whether you fully homeschool your children or not, you might find the tips and resources from these websites useful, according to a news release from the library.

Homeschooling links:

• Scholastic — tinyurl.com/yy96gxy7;

• Mama of Letters — tinyurl.com/yxhpwmkk;

• Homeschooling Lessons Learned — tinyurl.com/y6lqp3k3; and

• Laws on homeschooling by state (hslda.org/legal/maine.

Free learning resources:

• Khan Academy — khanacademy.org, the Khan Academy’s mission is to provide a free, world-class education for anyone, anywhere. Materials are organized by targeted audiences: learners, teachers, districts, parents. This website offers the option of either watching a video or reading a transcript. One unique feature of this website is the linkage between the transcript and the video; while reading the transcript, the learner can jump to the corresponding part of the video.

• CK-12 Foundation — ck12.org, the CK-12 Foundation’s mission is to enable everyone to learn in his or her own way. Materials are organized by targeted audiences: teachers and students. This website offers the option of either watching a video or reading a transcript.

For more information or to provide additional resources, email [email protected].

