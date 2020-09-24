Photos: Skowhegan’s Island Dairy Treat serves up fall eats
The landmark ice cream stand has been in the same location since opening up 68 years ago.
The Island Dairy Treat is shown in Skowhegan on Wednesday night. The business, which began in 1952, is open 12 to 8 p.m. until Oct. 3, according to owner Jason Curtis. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Sydney Curtis of Island Dairy Treat serves ice cream to a customer Wednesday night in Skowhegan. The business, which began in 1952, is open 12 to 8 p.m. until Oct. 3, according to owner Jason Curtis. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Paige Witham, right, and Sydney Curtis of Island Dairy Treat, back to camera, share a laugh while serving ice cream Wednesday night in Skowhegan. The business, which began in 1952, is open 12 to 8 p.m. until Oct. 3, according to owner Jason Curtis. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Island Dairy Treat owner Jason Curtis compares a 1955 photo to the current business, shown in the background, in Skowhegan on Wednesday night. The business, which began in 1952, is open 12 to 8 p.m. until October 3. Curtis, who’s the seventh owner of the business, said the store has had only one location. Curtis said he’s met many people during his ownership, including a couple that had returned for ice cream after having had their first date there in the 1970s. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Sydney Curtis of Island Dairy Treat serves a customer Wednesday night in Skowhegan. The business, which began in 1952, is open 12 to 8 p.m. until Oct. 3, according to owner Jason Curtis. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo