There are quite a few Trump signs popping up these days and they raise a few questions. What is the appeal of a man who lies as easily and as readily as breathing? What is the appeal of a man who regularly insults anyone who disagrees with him?

Why the admiration for someone who regularly declares how smart, knowledgeable and capable he is? How many people who are really smart, capable or confident feel a need to brag about these qualities? How reassuring can one be who misinformed us about a deadly pandemic that has made millions sick, killed some 200,000 people and seriously damaged our economy?

How willing are we to ignore the many troubling signs of possible medical or cognitive difficulties when the president is observed slurring his speech, mispronouncing common words, losing his train of thought, walking unsteadily, struggling to drink a glass of water or showing up for a late-night visit to a hospital without explanation?

How impressed can we be with a man who spends many hours tweeting, watching television and playing golf? What is the thinking of a man who admires dictators, fans the flames of intolerance, hires someone to disrupt and destroy the postal system, and insults our veterans, living and dead?

Any answers?

George Hite

Sidney

