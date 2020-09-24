Social media accounts
https://www.facebook.com/Representative-Shelley-Rudnicki-143317323107500
Occupation:
Owner Shelley’s Used Cars, LLC
Education:
Bachelors Degree
Community Organizations:
Victor Grange – Fairfield
Order of Eastern Star – Waterville and Clinton
Elks Club – Waterville
Personal information (hobbies, etc.):
I like to help my community whenever possible. My husband and I enjoy traveling in our convertible and visiting new places.
Family status:
Married 32 years Anthony Rudnicki, 2 Children Anthony II and Shelby
Years in the Legislature: 2
Committee assignments (if elected):
Education and Cultural Affairs Committee
Q&A
1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?
What was originally sold to us as “15 days to flatten the curve” suddenly turned into a massive and unprecedented invasion of our constitutional rights which has forced many businesses to close.
2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?
“Increase revenue” is a clever euphemism that means “raise taxes” which I am vehemently opposed to. We’re now seeing the downside of Legislative Democrats rush to spend every nickel.
3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?
I believe in things like lower taxes and less government interference in our lives. The people should keep more of their hard-earned money in their own pockets instead of sending more of it to Augusta
4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?
The next generation of Mainers needs to understand that more government and less freedom isn’t the answer to their problems.
5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?
I try to take the high road, ignore the noise and focus on the job I was elected to do. Every vote I take is taken with the best interest of the people who elected me to represent them in mind.
6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?
We need to fix the budget crisis without raising taxes. We need to support Law enforcement and protect our most vulnerable.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Election 2020
Hilary D. Koch, Maine Senate 16
-
Election 2020
Shelley Rudnicki, Maine House 108
-
Election 2020
Bruce White, Maine House 109
-
Health
Mass. construction worker dies from eating too much black licorice
-
Election 2020
Mark R Andre', Maine House 110
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.