Social media accounts

https://www.facebook.com/Representative-Shelley-Rudnicki-143317323107500

Occupation:

Owner Shelley’s Used Cars, LLC

Education:

Bachelors Degree

Community Organizations:

Victor Grange – Fairfield

Order of Eastern Star – Waterville and Clinton

Elks Club – Waterville

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

I like to help my community whenever possible. My husband and I enjoy traveling in our convertible and visiting new places.

Family status:

Married 32 years Anthony Rudnicki, 2 Children Anthony II and Shelby

Years in the Legislature: 2

Committee assignments (if elected):

Education and Cultural Affairs Committee

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

What was originally sold to us as “15 days to flatten the curve” suddenly turned into a massive and unprecedented invasion of our constitutional rights which has forced many businesses to close.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

“Increase revenue” is a clever euphemism that means “raise taxes” which I am vehemently opposed to. We’re now seeing the downside of Legislative Democrats rush to spend every nickel.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

I believe in things like lower taxes and less government interference in our lives. The people should keep more of their hard-earned money in their own pockets instead of sending more of it to Augusta

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

The next generation of Mainers needs to understand that more government and less freedom isn’t the answer to their problems.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

I try to take the high road, ignore the noise and focus on the job I was elected to do. Every vote I take is taken with the best interest of the people who elected me to represent them in mind.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

We need to fix the budget crisis without raising taxes. We need to support Law enforcement and protect our most vulnerable.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: