Two young men died Thursday afternoon in Arundel when the truck they were in left Log Cabin Road, hit a tree and burst into flames.

Jacob Dupuis, 20, of Gorham and Henry O’Neill, 19, of Standish were killed in the single-vehicle crash, said York County Sheriff William L. King Jr. in a news release.

Dupuis was driving the 2008 GMC Sierra truck, which had a rack attached to the rear, when it left Log Cabin Road in the vicinity of Fairfield Drive. The commercial truck, owned by Carter Design Group, hit a tree. The impact caused the truck to burst into flames.

Dupuis and O’Neill got trapped inside the burning vehicle and were unable to escape, King said. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m., forcing police to close Log Cabin Road for nearly four hours.

Maine State Police and the York County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of the crash.

