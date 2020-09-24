The Rangeley Friends of the Arts have announced the winners in the Western Mountain Photography Show “Reflections”on display at the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery, in the lobby of the RFA Lakeside Theater at 2493 Main St., in Rangeley. The winners were recognized Sept. 12 at an awards reception, according to a news release from the organization.

The following winners of the juried exhibit receive cash awards and ribbons.

Laura Zamfirescu won Best in Show with “Deer Reflection.”

In the Black & White Division Rex Holsapple took first place with “Jordan Pond,” Wess Connally came in second with “A Moment of …,” and in third place: with “Cypress in Fog” was Rex Holsapple.

In the Color Division “Spencers” by Eric Johnsen took first place, second place went to Jen Hickey with “Swirling for Peace,” and Isaac Crabtree place third with “Autumn Island, Cupsuptic.”

The exhibit will remain on display through Columbus Day weekend. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Throughout the duration of the exhibit, all visitors are invited to cast one vote for their favorite image. At the conclusion of the show, the one with the most votes will receive the People’s Choice Award.

There are 46 images in the exhibit from 17 different artists in the sixth annual Western Mountain Photo Show. The competition is open to all photographers, amateur and professional.

For more information about the RFA and its programs, visit rangeleyarts.org.

