My good friend Mark Walker is running for the Maine Senate District 14, and I could not be more excited. It has truly been a pleasure to observe someone transcend party lines to solve problems.

Walker has two guiding principle objectives: the best interest of the people of Maine and Maine itself. In his service as mayor for the past seven years, he has proven himself a trusted leader who means what he says and says what he means.

Walker has proven his capabilities time and again. In these difficult times, he’ll be able to focus on economic recovery and work to foster relief as well as bolster Maine industries. Balancing Maine’s state budget will require someone with the will to reach across the aisle.

This effort is exceedingly important in stabilizing an already tumultuous economy where small businesses are suffering. Mark Walker will always champion small business owners.

Phil Wiseman

Hallowell

