Media polling is misleading. It is suggesting that Maine has only two candidates for the Senate and that we must choose one or the other.
This is ignoring the fact that Mainers can choose among four candidates — and it is ignoring ranked-choice voting.
Barbara Gunvaldsen
Fairfield
