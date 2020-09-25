The year 2020 finds many of us disgusted with politics. Many folks think the right is too far right and the left is too far-left. If you feel “politically homeless,” I urge you to take a good long look at Phil Bofia, candidate for mayor of Waterville.

Phil is running as an independent centrist on a refreshing platform of “Positive Politics” and economic vitality based on smart, cutting-edge initiatives — such as dynamically attracting new business to Waterville and cultivating solar power — that will keep taxes low while nurturing a more hopeful, compassionate, inclusive community.

Politics don’t have to be about anger, division and knee-jerk partisanship. Phil Bofia’s “Positive Politics” can put us on a much better pathway. I urge you to vote for Phil Bofia for mayor of Waterville.

David M. Carew

Waterville

