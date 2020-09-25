The year 2020 finds many of us disgusted with politics. Many folks think the right is too far right and the left is too far-left. If you feel “politically homeless,” I urge you to take a good long look at Phil Bofia, candidate for mayor of Waterville.

Phil is running as an independent centrist on a refreshing platform of “Positive Politics” and economic vitality based on smart, cutting-edge initiatives — such as dynamically attracting new business to Waterville and cultivating solar power — that will keep taxes low while nurturing a more hopeful, compassionate, inclusive community.

Politics don’t have to be about anger, division and knee-jerk partisanship. Phil Bofia’s “Positive Politics” can put us on a much better pathway. I urge you to vote for Phil Bofia for mayor of Waterville.

David M. Carew
Waterville

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles