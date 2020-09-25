In what can only be described as the ugliest and most divisive Senate race in the history of Maine politics, Republican Sen. Susan Collins is having her whole public career redefined by hostile partisans from California and New York determined to disparage and mislead voters on her record.

If these carpetbaggers are allowed to go unchallenged, our state could lose one of the most influential and respected conservation leaders in this nation and in our state’s history.

As a senior member of Congress and next in line to chair the powerful Appropriations Committee, Sen. Collins is best positioned to deliver key funding for wildlife habitat protection, public access to federal lands, and investments in fresh and saltwater fisheries.

We have been spoiled by Sen. Collins’ national political influence and when she is gone, whether this November or when she retires, we will miss her passion for the Maine environment and her fair and common-sense approach to lawmaking.

Maine is just a tiny state compared to most states and cities around the country; for example, our state has 1.3 million people, fewer than Phoenix, Arizona. Through her willingness to work with her fellow senators, regardless of party affiliation, she has positioned herself to be one of the most powerful and influential policymakers in America. Throughout her career we have been extremely lucky that conservation is one of her passions.

Truth be told, nearly every recent, major conservation project in the state has her fingerprints on it.

Senator Collins co-sponsored the Great American Outdoors Act, and the bill became law in 2020. The bill provides stable ongoing funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund at $900 million a year. She also co-sponsored S. 47, a comprehensive conservation and lands bill that included many sportsmen’s initiatives and was signed into law in 2019. The bill supports habitat protections, fisheries and all forms of recreation.

And there is more. In 2006, Sen. Collins helped convince President George W. Bush to include funding in his budget to restore the Penobscot River system. The Penobscot River Restoration Project is one of the most important environmental projects in the state’s history, and as a result thousands of miles along the Penobscot and its tributaries are now reopened for 12 native species of sea-run fish.

Finally, in fiscal year 2020, Sen. Collins helped secure funding, (nearly $100 million) for our national fish hatcheries to support recreational anglers and their communities.

Sen. Collins’ conservation work has not gone unnoticed. In 2019, she received the Congressional Champion of 2019 Award from ConservAmerica given for leadership in conservation and clean energy initiatives.

In 2013, Collins received the Maine Nature Conservancy Champion of Nature Award for her work conserving Maine’s lands and waters.

In 2011, Senator Collins received the Bruce F. Vento Public Service Award, the National Park Trust award for commitment to environment and service, skill and innovation in support of our public lands.

Downeast Lakes Conservation Award honored her for her work securing $6 million for the West Grand Lake Community Forest. Collins received the Friend of Outdoor Industry Award for her work in support of the outdoor recreational community.

Also, the Maine Parks and Recreation Association presented Collins with the Katahdin Award in honor of her efforts to restore the Land and Water Conservation Fund stateside grants program to help communities build parks, playing fields and trails.

And in 2003, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service presented Sen. Collins with the Northeast Director’s Conservation Award for her work promoting the recovery of the Atlantic salmon.

Sen. Collins has earned her reputation as a passionate advocate for Maine’s unique natural resources. She is a reasonable and powerful voice for preserving Maine’s outdoor culture and diverse natural resources. She deserves our respect and thanks, not just from her supporters, but her opponents as well.

David Trahan of Waldoboro, a former state legislator, is executive director of the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine. This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of that organization.

