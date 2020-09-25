A prominent equal rights organization that spearheaded Maine’s same-sex marriage law announced Friday it is endorsing Democrat Sara Gideon in her attempt to unseat incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins in November.

Equality Maine, which advocates for equal rights for members of Maine’s LGBTQ community and their families, announced its support for Gideon in a press release, stating it was the first time since 2002 that the group has taken a position in opposition to Collins, who is seeking her fifth term in the U.S. Senate.

“Susan Collins has been in the Senate for 24 years – ample time to demonstrate that she will fight for us. But again and again, Susan Collins has been a disappointment,” Darlene Huntress, a member of the EqualityMaine board, said in a prepared statement.

In a statewide referendum vote in 2005, Maine approved one the nation’s first laws legalizing same-sex marriage, an effort spearheaded by EqualityMaine.

The organization has never endorsed Collins but has largely remained neutral in her more recent reelection campaigns.

The organization, which includes more than 70,000 Mainers, last endorsed an opponent of Collins in 2002 when they threw their support to Democrat Chellie Pingree, who now serves as Maine’s 1st District congresswoman.

Collins, who has previously enjoyed the support of many LGBTQ voters, in part for her efforts in repealing federal “don’t ask, don’t tell” policies in the U.S. military, is now locked in what many believe will be the toughest reelection campaign of her political career.

In July, the Human Rights Campaign, a national organization that advocates for LGBTQ rights, also endorsed Gideon. The group had previously endorsed Collins.

Collins has consistently trailed Gideon, the outgoing Speaker of the Maine House Representatives from Freeport, in public opinion polls, including in a new Colby College poll released on Friday.

The four-way U.S. Senate race also includes independent candidates Max Linn, a conservative activist who previously attempted a U.S. Senate bid in Maine as a Republican, and Lisa Savage, a long-time Green Party activist and organizer.

