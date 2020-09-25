It is better to face the errors of our past than to bury them. The statue of Melville Fuller stands as a reminder of that past and provides occasion for future generations to learn about and from it (“Maine Supreme Court questions Fuller statue outside Kennebec courthouse,” Aug. 12).
Fuller as chief justice of the Supreme Court, along with six other justices, voted for the infamous Plessy v. Ferguson decision that institutionalized “separate but equal” segregation as law of the land.
From a modern perspective the decision is abominably racist. At the time it was viewed as progressive in that it required public accommodations for people of color be as good as, rather than less than, those for whites.
Those who opposed the decision at the time objected not to the “separate” but to the “equal.” More than 150 years later, a new Supreme Court recognized that there was no equal in separate.
One lesson from the Plessy decision is that well-meaning people can be wrong, as it is, I believe, with those who wish to remove the statue.
Fuller’s statue stands as a marker in the stream of U.S. history. It signals how far we have come and how far we have to go.
Jonathan W. Robbins
Whitefield
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: COVID-19 prevention measures are there for a reason
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Sept. 25
-
Letters to the Editor
Collins cares more about her party than Maine
-
Letters to the Editor
Trump wasting time with climate change
-
Sponsored
Hannaford Snack Pals
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.