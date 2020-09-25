Political Experience: Chairman of Oakland Town Council for 12 years. Served two terms in the state house. School board for two years.

Family: Wife, Kelly, of 35 years. Two adult children, Chris and Gabrielle.

Occupation: Retired police officer, owner of KMD Driving School in Oakland and safety director for RSU 18’s school bus garage.

OAKLAND — Michael Perkins is seeking reelection as a state representative even as he keeps a busy schedule

He owns KMD Driving School, works for the local schools, mows lawns, plows, and is chairman of the Oakland Town Council.

Perkins is the incumbent State House District 77, which serves Sidney and part of Oakland, and is seeking his third straight term. His top legislative priorities are keeping taxes low, education, and caring for elderly and veterans.

“The big thing is if people want to reach out to me, across the aisle, there’s no aisle for me,” Perkins said. “Yes, I am a strong Republican, yes I am a conservative person, but I represent Maine.”

Democratic challenger Marion Menair declined comment for this story when reached by the Morning Sentinel.

Perkins is the lead Republican on the legislative transportation committee. Infrastructure and roads are also important for Perkins, who is a driving school owner and works in transportation for Regional School Unit 18.

Perkins also takes pride in the annual Thanksgiving Dinner at Messalonskee High School that serves over 1,400 free meals.

Perkins said he is unafraid to mix it up for his constituents, saying he is an opponent of big government, and wants to see more money in people’s own pockets.

“I believe our government needs good leadership in Augusta and someone who will stand and talk,” Perkins said. “Someone who will debate appropriately.”

