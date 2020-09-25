As part of its most recent gallery exhibition, “Our Working Waterway,” Museum L-A has announced a new virtual program. Keeping the Androscoggin Healthy is a free public event set 6 p.m. for Thursday, Oct. 1, via Zoom, that features Lisa Pohlmann, CEO of the Natural Resources Council of Maine, exploring the topic of the Androscoggin River, according to a news release from Museum L-A in Lewiston.

Pohlmann will expand on the history of the river showcased in the new exhibit, describe the current conditions and issues facing the river’s rehabilitation and reclassification, and explain the importance of the Clean Water Act for keeping the waterways in Maine healthy. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask Pohlmann questions about the Androscoggin during the Q&A portion of the event.

“Our Working Waterway” explores the history of life and industry along the Androscoggin River. The exhibit and its programming were funded in part by the Maine Bicentennial Commission.

Museum L-A is located in the Bates Mill Complex at 35 Canal St. in Lewiston. Its hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

For more information and to register, visit museumla.org or call 207-333-3881.

Send questions/comments to the editors.