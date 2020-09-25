ALTON – Gail Estella Combs, 68, went to heaven on May 29, 2020, after a long illness. She was born Dec. 1, 1951 in Skowhegan, the daughter of Lorraine (Miller) Steward and the late Harold Flanders.She graduated from Bingham High School in 1970 and University of Maine at Farmington in 1975. She was a special education teacher for many years. Later she worked at Bangor Savings Bank until she had to retire due to illness.She was an avid gardener, cook, crafter, and planner. She was married for 36 years to Rick Combs. She had one daughter, Angel Caron and two stepchildren, Terry and Joanne, Joanne’s two sons, Ethan and Tobey.She is survived by her loving husband; mother; daughter; and sister, Kay Small; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins. She is preceded by her father; and Dale Flanders her brother.A graveside service will be held at Cassidy Cemetery in Concord on Sept. 26 at 1 p.m.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a local charity in her name.

Guest Book