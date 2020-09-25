WINTHROP – Holly Wright left this earth on Wednesday Sept. 16, 2020 from a heart attack. She was 64.Holly was a gardener and artist. She worked for the Alaskan Park Service, the Virginia Park Service, the U.S. Park Service, the Core of Army Engineers, and the Smithsonian, all as a gardener and grounds keeper.Holly, like so many of us started college right out of high school but dropped out. That weighed on her, so in 1999 she started taking college courses at the University of Maine. It took many years going part time, finally graduating with honors in 2017. She was an avid life long learner.Holly loved being outdoors working the earth, watching the plants take root, and having all her animals around.She is laid to rest at Rainbow’s End, a green cemetery in Orrington.She leaves behind Heidi Perkins of Liberty; her brother, Noel Wright of Virginia; and the friends she made throughout her life. Memories and condolences may be shared at ripostafh.com.

