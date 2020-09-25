AUGUSTA – Robert B. Booth, 84, of Augusta, passed away Tuesday Sept. 22, 2020 at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta.

He was born in Augusta July 1, 1936, the son of Kenneth and Marion (Bragdon) Booth. He graduated from Cony High School in 1954 and from Bryant College in 1958. He served for nearly 10 years in the U.S. Army Reserve and the Maine Army National Guard. He worked for 30 years for the Maine Department of Transportation as an auditor and Director of the Office of Audit.

Bob met his future wife, Dorothy, in Augusta in 1964 and they were married in 1968. They enjoyed their life together in Augusta and as snowbirds in South Carolina and Florida, when Bob retired.

Bob, over his life, enjoyed many sports and activities. He grew up playing baseball and followed the Red Sox religiously while playing golf weekly with his brother out at Natanis Golf Course. He also enjoyed striper fishing the lower Kennebec River and hunting where he was a member of the Biggest Bucks in Maine Club.

Robert is survived by his wife, Dorothy (Sullivan) Booth; his brother, Richard; his nephew, David Booth and his wife, Leeanne and their children, Avery and Tanner; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside service will be held at the Kling Cemetery in Augusta this weekend in a private ceremony.

Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

