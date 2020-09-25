WATERVILLE – Sister Martha Helen Thibodeau o.s.u. went to be with her Lord on Sept. 16, 2020. Born in Sanford on Feb. 21, 1927 she was the daughter of the late Helen and Ernest Thibodeau. She attended the Sanford school system and attended The College of New Rochelle to obtain her bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in art and French in 1952. She also attended Boston College for a master’s degree in English in 1962, and then to the University of Maine Orono for a master’s degree in library science from 1968-1976.

Sister Martha used her diverse college education to teach the children of Sanford. As an Ursuline, Sister Martha served in many places in Maine including St. John’s in Brunswick, St. Ignatius and Holy Family in Lewiston, Notre Dame in Springvale, and Mount Merici in Waterville. She also served the community of St. Angela’s in Bronx, N.Y. While in Waterville, Sister Martha also spent time volunteering at the Waterville Public Library, Colby College and Thayer Hospital.

She is predeceased by her parents; and her siblings, Ruth J. T. Barberie, Raymond A. Thibodeau, Cathrine E. Thibodeau and Alma Morin.

She is survived by her siblings, Mrs. Ernestine Lovell of Sanford, Mrs. Cecile Brown Jr. of Pleasant Hill, Calif., Lucille Thibodeau of Anniston, Ala., Leo T. Thibodeau of Falls Chruch, Va., Philip L. Thibodeau of Springfield, Mass., Mrs. Claire Garrity of Carlisle, Pa., Mrs. Rose Devarenne of Horn Lake, Miss., and Henry Thibodeau of Springvale.

Services will be private at St. Angela’s convent Chapel and the Ursuline Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Veilleux and Redington Funeral Home, http://www.veilleuxfuneralhome.org

In lieu of flowers, donations in Sister Martha’s memory can be made to

Mount Merici Academy or

The Ursuline Sisters Retirement

and may be mailed to

Veilleux and Redington Funeral Home,

8 Elm Street,

Waterville ME 04901.

