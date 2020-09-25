The past four years, my skepticism and distrust of Sen. Collins have grown and solidified. Her actions during the Trump administration have shown she’s not the moderate she claims to be and cares more about the Trump party than about her promises to the people of Maine. It’s time for her to retire and for the people of Maine to have a new and truly Maine-caring senator to go to Washington.

That person is Sara Gideon. Gideon has proved herself a strong and capable leader in the Maine House and has stepped up for Maine families, for Maine’s environment and for bipartisan agreements that help all the people of Maine rather than just the few.

We need her level-headed, confident leadership in the U.S. Senate. We need her to stand up for the people of Maine and for the environment even when it’s unpopular in the White House.

Susan Parks

Augusta

