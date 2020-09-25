The past four years, my skepticism and distrust of Sen. Collins have grown and solidified. Her actions during the Trump administration have shown she’s not the moderate she claims to be and cares more about the Trump party than about her promises to the people of Maine. It’s time for her to retire and for the people of Maine to have a new and truly Maine-caring senator to go to Washington.
That person is Sara Gideon. Gideon has proved herself a strong and capable leader in the Maine House and has stepped up for Maine families, for Maine’s environment and for bipartisan agreements that help all the people of Maine rather than just the few.
We need her level-headed, confident leadership in the U.S. Senate. We need her to stand up for the people of Maine and for the environment even when it’s unpopular in the White House.
Susan Parks
Augusta
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: COVID-19 prevention measures are there for a reason
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Sept. 25
-
Letters to the Editor
Collins cares more about her party than Maine
-
Letters to the Editor
Trump wasting time with climate change
-
Sponsored
Hannaford Snack Pals
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.