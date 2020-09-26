I’m asking Waldo County voters to support Chip Curry for Maine State Senate. Chip is an educator who worked on the Maine Legislative Taskforce on Quality Afterschool Programming and the Maine Commission for Community Service. He is passionate about high-quality education for Mainers and funding good broadband internet.

Chip has plans for supporting local businesses and residents, as well for making life better for those living in poverty and for people of color in Maine: providing fast, affordable, and accessible ways for people to earn credentials to get jobs right in Waldo County. He’ll prepare people for high-wage, high-growth fields including trades, technology, health care, shipbuilding, farming, fisheries and aquaculture here in Maine.

Chip supports efforts to transform Maine jobs and protect the environment by focusing on renewable energy. Please support Chip when you cast your ballot this year.

 

Louisa Carl

Waldo

