When Chloe Maxmin decided to run for state Senate, many of us wondered: “How in the world are we ever going to replace her?” After I reached out to Chris Hamilton about the challenges and opportunities in Jefferson Village, Chris jumped right in and said he would help out even if he didn’t win the election.

Within days, Chris showed up for a fundraiser. He toured a struggling business looking for a tenant. He listened to business owners about their challenges. He consulted on and helped organize our future community center. Chris even reached out to foundations regarding grants to help fund it.

Chris is an excellent listener, he has a can-do spirit, a positive attitude and has the willingness to help out when needed. That’s the kind of person we need to replace Chloe Maxmin in District 88. Please consider voting for Chris Hamilton for the State House on Nov. 3.

Lauren Comstock

Jefferson

