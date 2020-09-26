I have had the distinct pleasure of meeting Hilary Koch on two occasions earlier this year (when it was still possible to sit around a room or coffee house without masks or Zoom screens). I was impressed with her thoughtful, in-depth understanding of the complex issues facing us in central Maine, especially her listening skills and comfort in not having to be the center of attention.

She comes to her beliefs about education and health care through very trying, personal/family circumstances. She allowed these experiences to spark curiosity and compassion rather than dogma or ideology. She brings awareness and commitment to the political arena at a time we desperately need leaders to listen, speak the truth and see out-of-the-box, far-reaching solutions.

I encourage you to vote for Hilary as a fresh and thoughtful voice in the Maine Senate this coming year.

Roger Phelps

Waterville

