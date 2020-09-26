I am glad I get to vote for George Lapointe for mayor in Hallowell. I met George a long time ago through his son. George used to run the Department of Marine Resources, so he is an expert on fish. When I was a senior in high school, I did my capstone on Maine alewives.

I met with George to talk about this issue, get some history, and get ideas on who to talk to. He was really helpful and told me to talk to people on different sides of the issue. It ended up being great advice. You have to look at the commercial fishing side, and also the environmental side.

He must have been good at his job, because fishing issues are tough and you always need to balance them and listen to all the sides. Those qualities will also make him a great mayor.

 

Anthony Romano

Hallowell

