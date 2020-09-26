SOUTH CHINA — Maddie MacDonald scored 6:24 into overtime to lift the Maranacook field hockey team to a 3-2 win over Erskine on Saturday.
Abby Jacques added two goals for Maranacook (1-0) and Alyssa Pratt made 11 saves.
Mackenzie Toner had both goals for Erskine (0-1). Emily York stopped 12 shots in the cage.
MESSALONSKEE 2, CONY 0: Martina Bizier had a goal and an assist to lead the Eagles to the win in Augusta.
Jenna Cassani had the other goal for Messalonskee (2-0) and Skye Sadler made 10 saves.
Jenna Hanoian stopped seven shots for Cony (0-1).
GIRLS SOCCER
MOUNT VIEW 6, MCI 0: Gabby Allen scored four goals to lead the Mustangs to the win in Thorndike.
Hannah Coolen and Ezra Holt had the other goals for Mount View (1-0-0) while Gabby Hanks and Maddie Bisson combined to make one save.
Natalie Hodgins stopped 23 shots for MCI (0-1-0).

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Cony Rams, Erskine Eagles, kennebec journal, Maranacook Black Bears, MCI Huskies, Messalonskee Eagles, morning sentinel, Mount View Mustangs

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles