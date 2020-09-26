SOUTH CHINA — Maddie MacDonald scored 6:24 into overtime to lift the Maranacook field hockey team to a 3-2 win over Erskine on Saturday.
Abby Jacques added two goals for Maranacook (1-0) and Alyssa Pratt made 11 saves.
Mackenzie Toner had both goals for Erskine (0-1). Emily York stopped 12 shots in the cage.
MESSALONSKEE 2, CONY 0: Martina Bizier had a goal and an assist to lead the Eagles to the win in Augusta.
Jenna Cassani had the other goal for Messalonskee (2-0) and Skye Sadler made 10 saves.
Jenna Hanoian stopped seven shots for Cony (0-1).
GIRLS SOCCER
MOUNT VIEW 6, MCI 0: Gabby Allen scored four goals to lead the Mustangs to the win in Thorndike.
Hannah Coolen and Ezra Holt had the other goals for Mount View (1-0-0) while Gabby Hanks and Maddie Bisson combined to make one save.
Natalie Hodgins stopped 23 shots for MCI (0-1-0).
